'BJP Is Empathetic Towards The Problems Of Gorkhas': PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while addressing a public meeting at North Bengal’s Siliguri said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ‘empathetic’ towards the problems of Gorkhas.

“Neither the Left Front nor Trinamool Congress is worried about North Bengal and problems of Gorkhas, Rajbanshis. It is only the BJP who is concerned and empathetic towards them,” said Modi.

This was the fourth rally of the Prime Minister in West Bengal in the nine days of this month.

PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Sandeshkali Incident

Slamming TMC, Modi once again reminded people of Sandeshkhali incident of sexual harassment against women and the land grab.

“TMC is exploiting people at every turn. They are filled with corruption. The central government is sending money for MGNREGA but the ruling TMC is diverting the funds. 25 lakhs fake job cards have been found. There is corruption even in ration for the poor people and the minister is in jail presently. In Awas Yojana also there is ‘toolabaazi’ (extortion),” further added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi Speaks On Abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke of Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370 in Siliguri.

Taking further potshots at TMC, Modi said that the West Bengal government is creating ‘hindrances’ in implementing several central schemes that would make life easier for women and the poor.

Before addressing the public rally, Modi had also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of new projects worth Rs. 55,600 crores.

“Many projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid. This is an important step towards a ‘Viksit Bengal’. North Bengal is a gateway to the Northeast (India) and it provides business routes with foreign countries. With Viksit Bengal we will build Viksit Bharat,” further mentioned Modi.