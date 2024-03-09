'Double-Engine Govt Working At Great Speed': PM Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam on Saturday, saying the "double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam."

"The double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam. Assam has shown unprecedented pace in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Assam's Jorhat.

विकास भी - विरासत भी, ये हमारी डबल इंजन सरकार का मंत्र रहा है।



विरासत के संरक्षण के साथ ही असम की डबल इंजन सरकार यहां के विकास के लिए भी उतनी ही तेजी से काम कर रही है।



इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, स्वास्थ्य और ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में असम ने अभूतपूर्व तेज गति दिखाई है।



Expressing his gratitude to the crowd, PM Modi said, "I bow down in gratitude before you all for coming in such large numbers to bless us...This love is a treasure for me." "We are trying to make the lives of the women in Assam easier and increase their savings. Yesterday, on the occasion of Women's Day, our government announced a reduction of Rs 100 in the price of LPG," PM Modi said.

Congress failed to live up to people's espectations

The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress alleging that the party had failed to live up to the expectations of the people of Assam.

"Today the dream of my 5.5 lakh families of Assam to have their own permanent house has been fulfilled. In one state, 5.5 lakh people are moving into permanent houses of their choice, of their own ownership... During the time of Congress governments, people used to yearn for one house each, whereas our government is providing 5.5 lakh houses in a day" the PM said.

PM Modi who earlier in the day had visited the Kaziranga National Park called out to people to come and visit the park.

"Due to the negligence of the previous ruling governments, the rhinos of Assam were not taken into consideration and were put in danger. In contrast, the current government has shown effort and dedication to protecting rhinos and wildlife. 2024 is the golden jubilee year of Kaziranga National Park and I would like to request everyone to visit Kaziranga once" PM Modi said.

Before his speech, PM Modi unveiled the magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam. Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The Ahom general fought relentlessly to curb the expansion of the Mughal Empire in Assam.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the four states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which began on March 8.

His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April and May.