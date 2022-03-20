BJP govt is taking on TMC by using Central agencies: Abhishek Banerjee on ED summons over connection with probe into money laundering case

After Trinamool Congress MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe into a money laundering case linked to a coal scam in West Bengal, the TMC leader alleged that the BJP govt is taking on Trinamool Congress by using Central agencies.

"We've defeated them and they cannot digest this," Mr Banerjee said adding, "I'm ready to bow down before the power of people but not before the people in power."

Both Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife are scheduled to face the ED sleuths for interrogation in the national capital on March 21 and 22, he said.

"Both Abhishek Banerjee and his wife will be flying to Delhi on Sunday afternoon to appear before the ED officials tomorrow and the day after. The couple will face interrogation as per the law, PTI report stated.

Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED's summon to Delhi, stating that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court on March 11 had dismissed their plea.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by ED officials for more than eight hours in September last year on the same matter.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:32 PM IST