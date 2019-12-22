BJP gets incresingly isolated over NRC

New Delhi: With the BJP's allies distancing themselves from it over the fallout of amendments in the citizenship law and turning against the proposed NRC, the party finds itself increasingly isolated over these contentious issues but its leaders believe that any revision in its stand on the twin planks is unlikely.

However, almost all non-BJP chief ministers, barring those in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and some in northeast, have come out against the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, making the idea a non-starter as of now.

A senior BJP leader said the NRC remains high on the party's agenda and pointed out that its working president JP Nadda had, as recently as on Thursday, reiterated its commitment to the proposal.

Asked about the viability of a nationwide NRC when so many states rejected it, he noted that the Modi government had been able to implement many key aspects of the saffron agenda that were hanging for decades and faced a lot of opposition. The government will certainly come out with its details once things cools down, he said.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been articulating the position of the government and the party on the two issues, has said the ruling dispensation will consult stakeholders before starting the NRC drive. Many political believes that the extent of protests has put the government on the defensive and highlighted its unpreparedness.

Sushila Ramaswamy, an associate professor of political science in the Jesus and Mary College, noted the government's assertion that its measures are not against any Indian and said that this message has not gone across to most people. "There is so much of apprehension and fear. The government has not been able to explain. They should have prepared the people instead of hurrying into it. They should have clearly stated what will be needed to to prove one's citizenship if at all it (NRC) comes up. Right now, there is so much of ambiguity which has added to people's worries," she said.