 BJP functionary in Puducherry killed, assailants hurled bomb before hacking him to death; shocking video surfaces
The deceased, identified as Senthil Kumaran (42), a resident of Vanniyar Street, was hacked to death in Villianur; he was attacked with country bombs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
The assailant hurls bomb at Senthil Kumaran (left top), Kumaran was waiting near a bakery (left bottom); file photo (right) | Screengrab

Puducherry: On Sunday night, a BJP functionary in the union territory was hacked to death by bike-borne masked assailants, stated reports.

The deceased, identified as Senthil Kumaran (42), a resident of Vanniyar Street, was hacked to death in Villianur; he was attacked with country bombs, a report in The Hindu stated.

It is yet to be ascertained how culprits are involved, some reports however suggested that seven people were involved in the killing.

Shocking visuals of the incident surface

Shocking visuals of the incident has gone viral on social media. Senthil is seen waiting near an establishment and speaking on the phone when bike-borne assailants hurl a bomb at him which eminates smoke affecting visibility.

Once the smoke clears, Senthil is seen on ground as the assailants escape the scene on their bike.

Trigger Warning: Graphic visuals ahead, please use discretion while watching

Reports state he was hacked to death with lethal weapons

According to The Hindu report, the incident took place at 9 pm on Sunday when assailants hurled bomb and then hacked him to death by slashing his neck with lethal weapons. He was reportedly standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher School in Villianur.

The police were cited in the report as saying that the BJP functionary died on the spot.

Police have formed special team to nab assailants

Kumaran reportedly looked after BJP party affairs in Mangalam constituency. He was also actively involved in real estate deals, ran other businesses apart from being a politically affiliated person.

The police were quoted saying that a special team has been formed to nab the culprits in the case.

According to another report, seven persons later surrendered before Tiruchy court.

article-image

