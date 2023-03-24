 Bhopal: Listed criminal, kin booked for hacking bro-in-law to death over monetary dispute
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police have registered a murder case against a listed criminal and his sons for hacking his brother-in-law to death over a monetary dispute, the police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the man who was killed has been identified as Sheikh Raheem (45), an auto-rickshaw driver. His sons had landed into an altercation with his brother-in-law Liyaqat’s sons two days ago over a monetary dispute. Locals had pacified the matter back then.

On Tuesday evening, Raheem went to Liyaqat’s house to ask him to return his money, after which the two landed in an argument. Liyaqat, his son Farhan and some of his friends began scuffling with Raheem. During this, Liyaqat attacked Raheem with a knife, following which he fell on the ground.

Raheem’s kin rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed, who have registered a murder case against Liyaqat, his son Farhan and two other of their accomplices, identified as Ayub and Javed. All the accused are at large, the police said.

