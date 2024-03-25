BJP Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba's Viral Dance Video Sparks Buzz After Party Nominates Friend For Darjeeling Lok Sabha Seat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darjeeling MLA's video of joyously dancing after the party nominated his friend from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat has been going viral on social media. The party unveiled its fifth list of 11 candidates on Sunday, featuring prominent names including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

The BJP fielded Raju Bista from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat and his candidacy was overshadowed by a viral video featuring BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba.

Neeraj Zimba's dance

After the announcement of BJP candidates, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba was seen dancing.#LoksabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/CcF9jnwWjW — Desh Ka Verdict (@DeshKaVerdict) March 25, 2024

In the viral footage, MLA Zimba can be seen joyously dancing, marking a stark departure from his previous act of writing a letter to Prime Minister Modi in his own blood to express grievances. Zimba, who serves as the General Secretary of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), shares a close friendship with Bista.

It's worth noting that Zimba had previously threatened to run as an independent candidate from Darjeeling if Bista was not granted the BJP ticket.

Zimba's earlier letter, which he claimed was written in his blood, to PM Modi highlighted the long-standing issues faced by the Gorkha community and emphasised the need for a permanent political solution, including granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 left-out Gorkha communities.