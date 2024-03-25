Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Who Is Rajsamand BJP Candidate Mahima Visheshwar Singh? |

BJP has announced its fifth list of candidates out in Rajasthan, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Talking specifically about Rajsamand seat, it is expected to be an interesting fight in the big battle. BJP has declared Mahima Visheshwar Singh as its candidate from Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, Diya Kumari had been MP from this seat. In 2023, she contested the MLA election and had won. Congress meanwhile has not announced the candidate for this seat.

Who is Mahima Visheshwar Singh

Vishwaraj Singh, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, is from Mewar. BJP candidate Mahima Kumari Mewar is the wife of Vishvaraj Singh Mewar. Mahima Singh's husband Vishwaraj Singh is a BJP MLA from Mewar Nathdwara. During the assembly elections, Mahima had worked hard to ensure victory for her husband, BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar from Nathdwara. After fielding Diya Kumari, a member of the former royal family of Jaipur, in the Rajsamand parliamentary seat in the year 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now placed its bet on Mahima Singh, the daughter-in-law of the former royal family of Mewar.

Mahima Visheshwar Singh's early life

Mahima Singh Mewar was born on 22 July 1972 in the house of Jagdishwari Prasad Singh. She received school education from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. After this, she studied from Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya located in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh. Mahima completed her college education at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi. She obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology.

In 2019, Diya Kumari of BJP defeated Devkinandan Gurjar of Congress by about 5,51,916 votes in Rajsamand seat. There are currently BJP MLAs on eight assembly seats of Rajsamand parliamentary constituency: Rajsamand, Kumbhalgarh, Nathdwara, Bhim, Beawar, Jaitaran, Merta and Degana.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Under the first phase, elections will be held on 19th April and for the second phase on 26th April.