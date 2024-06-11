BJP Chief JP Nadda Takes Charge As Minister Of Health & Family Welfare Under Modi 3.0 Govt

New Delhi: BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda assumed charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the national capital on Tuesday. Nadda was accompanied by Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Ministers of State in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Honoured to take charge as Minister of Health and family Welfare under the esteemed guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation's progress and the well-being of its people. As the backbone of the… pic.twitter.com/2Bz2Ve6BmK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: JP Nadda takes charge as the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. pic.twitter.com/ANAnjEpsdN — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

JP Nadda Assumes Charge As The Minister Of Chemicals & Fertilizers

The 64-year-old also assumed charge as the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. After he was allocated the health ministry, a portfolio he held in the first term of the Modi government, Nadda on Monday vowed to make every effort to ensure better healthcare infrastructure and facilities, ensuring no one is left behind in receiving better treatment.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the roles of Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

In a post shared on X, Nadda said that Modi 3.0 is steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people adding that the MoHFW will make every effort to ensure better healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

"Grateful to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji for trusting me with the roles of Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Modi 3.0 is steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people. In line with this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will make every effort to ensure better healthcare infrastructure and facilities, ensuring no one is left behind in receiving better treatment," he said.

Read Also Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister For 2nd Consecutive Term In Modi 3.0; Watch

Honoured to take charge as Minister of Health and family Welfare under the esteemed guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation's progress and the well-being of its people. As the backbone of the… pic.twitter.com/2Bz2Ve6BmK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) June 11, 2024

"Additionally, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will contribute to every extent to realizing PM Modi ji's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," the BJP leader added.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who was part of PM Modi's cabinet in 2014, will be the new Health Minister. He also has a Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio.

Nadda served as the Union Health Minister in BJP government from 2014-19. The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several assembly polls under his leadership. He is currently Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary takes charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Education.

RLD contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh and won two seats.