Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister For 2nd Consecutive Term In Modi 3.0; Watch

New Delhi: Top BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term. Shah, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has returned to the Modi 3.0 government in the same capacity.

#WATCH | Delhi: Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the city's Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Remembering the martyrs of our police forces who laid down their lives guarding the honor of the nation and whose saga of sacrifice immortalised the fervour of patriotism forever.



Paid floral tributes in their memory at the National Police Memorial. pic.twitter.com/ph6haOJiUz — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Union Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial, Delhi



He will take charge as Union Home Minister today.

The 59-year-old Shah was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election. Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Immediate Priority Of Amit Shah

In the fresh tenure as home minister, the immediate priority of Shah will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

These laws, scheduled to come into effect from July 1, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework.

Aimed at reshaping the landscape of the country's criminal justice system, Shah brought the three laws last year aimed at modernising and replacing outdated British-era legislation.

Amit Shah's Performance As Union Home Minister

As Union home minister in the second Modi government in 2019, Shah played a pivotal role in shaping key policies, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Known for his meticulous approach, Shah's tenure has been marked by proactive decision-making and a commitment to strengthening national security and justice systems, exemplifying his enduring influence in Indian politics. Shah has also been instrumental in quelling Maoist violence and restoring peace in the northeastern states through strategic peace accords.

Known as the second most influential figure in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a person dedicated to the saffron ideology, Shah rose as the BJP's master organiser when its alliance secured 73 seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2014 under his leadership as the party's general secretary.

Recognised for his political acumen and strategic prowess, Shah has played a pivotal role in the phenomenal growth of the saffron party.