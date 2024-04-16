BJP Carries A Vision Of Next 25 Years: Sao

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao on Tuesday described the BJP’s election manifesto a visionary document for next 25 year.

He said the 76-page resolution letter is a reflection of the 15 lakh suggestions received from across the country, which is divided into 24 groups. The 10 social groups include poor, youth, middle class, fishermen, deprived class, senior citizens, backward and weaker sections. At the same time, governance has been divided into 14 sectors.

Sao addressing media at Durg, said it includes India’s relations with other countries, internal and external security, prosperous India, ease of living, development of heritage, good governance, good governance, healthy India, education, sports, development of all sectors, innovation and Technology and environment have been kept.

He said the entire country has accepted that ‘Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee.’ The manifesto empowers all the 4 strong pillars of developed India – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor. The focus is on Dignity of Life, Quality of Life and Jobs through Investment. In this manifesto, a lot of emphasis has been laid on both quantity of opportunities and quality of opportunities.

Every elderly person above the age of 70 years will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman scheme. Whether poor, middle class or upper middle class, will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. BJP's resolve is to make India a food processing hub. This will lead to value addition, increase the profit of the farmer and new employment opportunities will also be created. The foundation of 21st century India, BJP is strengthening three types of infrastructure – first social infrastructure, second physical infrastructure and third digital infrastructure, he said.

Sao said emphasis has been given for infrastructure development, will implement One Nation One Election and provision for common electoral roll for all levels of elections.

On agriculture sector, he said an indigenous India Agriculture Datalite will be launched for agriculture related activities like pesticide use, irrigation, soil health, weather forecasting. One crore rural women have been empowered by making them Lakhpati Didi. The target is 3 crore. More efforts will be made for healthy life of women, by paying special attention to problems like anemia, breast cancer, osteoporosis, cervical cancer. Cervical cancer among women will be completely eliminated by running a special campaign.

He spoke in detail regarding development of railway, tourism, Rmayana utsav, strengthening the Justice Code and ening leftist extremism.