BJP calls for vigil over alleged rape of West Bengal girl; police terms it lovers' suicide

The BJP however seems to have taken advantage of the situation, calling for candlelight marches by the BJP Yuva Morcha in 1100 mandals on Monday -- amongst other protests -- to demand justice for the rape of the teenage girl.

BJP leaders Nischit Pramanik and Raju Banerjee were at the Islampur hospital in North Bengal to collect the mortal remains of the girl, despite knowing the details of the post mortem report.

"Police are trying to conceal the real incident of rape of a Rajbanshi girl.We condemn the incident and that is why we are here. After the Lok Sabha elections (2019) there have been atrocities in North Bengal," said Nischit Pramanik who suggested that after the BJP's victory in majority of North Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies, atrocities against saffron party workers have been rampant.

Pramanik also brought up the incident of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy who was found hanging in Uttar Dinajpur district last Monday. While the BJP claimed it was murder, the TMC has pointed out that the post mortem report showed no external injuries apart from a ligature mark on the neck suggesting suicide.

In the death of the 16-year-old girl too, the TMC has reflected that the post mortem report does not show sexual assault or any atrocities that the victim might have faced. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) sent out a media communique along with the post mortem report stating,"BJP attempt to spread fake news exposed again. In a desperate attempt to communalise and politicise the death of a young girl, BJP caught again. Post mortem report reveals truth."