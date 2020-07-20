Two-day 'complete lockdown' announced for West Bengal - here's all you need to know

On Monday West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced that there will now be a two-day lockdown each week, starting from this week. This would mean that in addition to the ongoing broad-based containment zone approach, there would be a "complete lockdown" across the state.

"We have discussed various topics and it seems Bengal has been the first to implement lockdown and bans on flights and trains," Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.

He said that while the complete lockdown would be on Thursday and Saturday this week (July 23 and 25), the days would change in the coming weeks. "Next week, on Monday again, it will be decided when lockdown will be enforced. Probably on Wednesday it will happen," he added.