Two-day 'complete lockdown' announced for West Bengal - here's all you need to know

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal which had begun by recording a relatively low number of cases in the initial days, has now alarmed officials. Cases continue to rise, with the state having recorded more than 42,400 positive cases till Sunday night.
And while West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha on Saturday assured that the state had no plans to reinstate a complete COVID-19 lockdown, this now appears to have been somewhat amended.
On Monday West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced that there will now be a two-day lockdown each week, starting from this week. This would mean that in addition to the ongoing broad-based containment zone approach, there would be a "complete lockdown" across the state.
"We have discussed various topics and it seems Bengal has been the first to implement lockdown and bans on flights and trains," Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.
He said that while the complete lockdown would be on Thursday and Saturday this week (July 23 and 25), the days would change in the coming weeks. "Next week, on Monday again, it will be decided when lockdown will be enforced. Probably on Wednesday it will happen," he added.
"All views have been taken and it's has been decided that there will be regular discussions. Twice a week there will be complete lockdown in offices and transport," he said.
Speaking about the rising OVID-19 cases in the state, Bandyopadhyay noted that hospital and safe home numbers were increasing, as were the number of ambulances.
"4% to 5% of the cases are serious. 87% are asymptotic, so staying home or in a safe home is enough for them," he added.
(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)
