BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir

Sat Sharma | X @ShetSadanand

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Sat Sharma as the president of the party in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Moreover, the BJP president, Ravinder Raina has been appointed to be in the National Executive member of the party, according to a notice by the party.

Sat Sharma was appointed the working president of the J&K BJP on September 9 of this year.

Sat Sharma appointed as the BJP president of Jammu and Kashmir.



Ravinder Raina has been appointed as the National Executive Member of the party: BJP pic.twitter.com/D3ZcoDelL4 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2024

Who Is Sat Sharma?

Sharma has been a former minister in the previous BJP-PDP government, representing the Jammu west constituency after winning in the 2014 assembly elections. He held the Housing and Urban Development portfolio.

Ravinder Raina, newly appointed in the national executive of BJP had contested from the Nowshera constituency in the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in October. Raina lost the constituency to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Surinder Choudhary.

The BJP had won 29 seats in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The JKNC's Omar Abdullah is the current chief minister of J&K, as the Congress-NC alliance won the elections.

BJP had gotten 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)