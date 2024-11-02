Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday reiterated the right to statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and said that they don't want to accept the Union territory status, adding that it should be finished now.

"We don't want to accept the Union territory status. The time has come, it should be finished now. Statehood is a promise in Parliament and before Supreme Court also," Farooq Abdullah told ANI.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On statehood status for J&K, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah says, "We don't want to accept the Union territory status...The time has come, it should be finished now...Statehood is a promise in Parliament and before Supreme Court also" pic.twitter.com/vnw27I6HSk — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

The National Conference President further said that Panchayat elections in the Union Territory will conducted soon.

"Preparations are being done for the Panchayat elections. It will be conducted," Farooq Abdullah added.

About The Bifurcation Of Jammu & Kashmir

The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories following abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Political parties in the state have been demanding early restoration of statehood.

Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2014. Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The NC-Congress alliance won the assembly polls in J-K held after a gap of ten years. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six.

The BJP put up an impressive performance, bagging 29 seats. The People's Democratic Party won three seats and one each by the People's Conference, CPI-M, and AAP. Seven seats were also won by the Independents.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

