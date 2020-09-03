BJP alleges worker died in police custody in West Bengal’s Raigunj

“I was at home when Anup’s mother called to ask me where he was. In the evening his mother told me he had gone with a few men. We have not been able to see the body, to see whether it was Anup or someone else,” said Barun Mullick, Roy’s family member.

Roy was taken to the Raiganj hospital on Wednesday night, where he was declared brought dead. While the BJP claims Roy was beaten up in Police custody which led to his death. Local Police however claim that the BJP worker had a heart attack and hence was taken to the hospital.

A post mortem of Roy has been conducted. The post mortem report which is still awaited, will reveal more details of the time of death apart from reasons that led to his death.

Roy and his family were former Left Front supporters, before Roy joined the BJP about seven months ago.