BJP alleges worker died in police custody in West Bengal’s Raigunj

BJP worker allegedly died in police custody in Raigunj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP worker Anup Roy was picked up by local Police in connection with an earlier case. BJP alleges that Roy was beaten to death by Police during questioning while in custody in the Police station on Wednesday. BJP believes that Roy suffered a celebral attack and questioned why the autopsy was conducted late at night.
“What I am hearing is that Police picked up Anup Roy and beat him mercilessly in Police lockup, that one of his kidneys were destroyed. When his dead body was brought, an IC rank officer is supposed to be present. But today we learnt that a civic volunteer brought his body. What we hear is that Police beat him mercilessly, his kidney burst and they shot him too as a bullet was found close by. Police did not inform the family about Roy’s death,” said a BJP leader from Uttar Dinajpur district, who also asked for a re-post mortem and a CBI enquiry. The BJP leader also questioned how Roy died, when he was not even 30-year-old and was healthy.
“I was at home when Anup’s mother called to ask me where he was. In the evening his mother told me he had gone with a few men. We have not been able to see the body, to see whether it was Anup or someone else,” said Barun Mullick, Roy’s family member.
Roy was taken to the Raiganj hospital on Wednesday night, where he was declared brought dead. While the BJP claims Roy was beaten up in Police custody which led to his death. Local Police however claim that the BJP worker had a heart attack and hence was taken to the hospital.
A post mortem of Roy has been conducted. The post mortem report which is still awaited, will reveal more details of the time of death apart from reasons that led to his death.
Roy and his family were former Left Front supporters, before Roy joined the BJP about seven months ago.
