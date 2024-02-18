Bizarre! BJP Leader's 120 Kg Goat Stolen, Slaughtered At Mutton Shop In Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur; Thieves Escaped In Luxury Car

BJP Leader's 120 KG Goat Stolen, Slaughtered At Mutton Shop In Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur | Twitter

Ambikapur: In a shocking incident, a wierd case of theft has come to light from Chhattisgarh in which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's 120 kg goat was stolen. The bizarre incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur where the BJP leader's goat was stolen by miscreants in broad day light. The incident has become the talk of the town as the people are shocked over the theft of the goat. There are reports that the goat has been slaughtered at a mutton shop for Rs 27,000.

There are reports that the goat weighed around 120 kgs which was stolen by the robbers. The robbers arrived in a Rs 18 lakh car to rob the 120 kg goat from the house of the BJP leader Suresh Gupta on February 8.

Incident was caught on CCTV

The incident was captured on CCTV and the BJP leader has registered a complaint at the Raghunathpur Police Station. However, the police had been unable to trace the goat and also had not identified the thieves even after a week after the incident came to light.

BJP leader Suresh Gupta met the Additional SP along with representatives from his party and submitted a memorandum in connection with the incident and has asked the police to find the goat at the earliest. There are reports that the goat was quite special to the BJP leader and there are claims that the goat could also speak and was able to perform activities similar to humans.

Accused arrested

After receiving the memorandum, the police came into action and formed a special team to nab the accused. The police was successful in arresting the two thieves who arrived in the luxury car to steal the goat. They allagedly stole the goat and sold it to a slaughter house for Rs 27,000. The police have recovered Rs 1,100 from the thieves and have also seized the luxury car. They have been sent to judicial custody.

BJP leader had a strong bond with the goat

The BJP leader had a strong bond and attachment with the animal. The BJP leader and his family members are distressed after the theft and the selling of the goat to slaughter house. The accused have been arrested by the police and they are identified as Ameer Husain (30) who hails from Khursheepara Udiyaparain Durg, and the other as Raja (24) who hails from Ajad Chowk, City Kotwali in Durg.

Habit of committing crimes

They used to roam around in the city and other places and committed thefts in several areas. One of the accused Ameer Husain has a habit of committing crimes and he has been fined for committing thefts in Maharashtra's Gondia. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Chhattisgarh, even the lawmakers are not immune from being robbed in the state.