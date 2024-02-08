MP: Goat Thieves Running Away From Police Accidentally Kill 2 In Jabalpur, Case Registered

MP: Goat Thieves Running Away From Police Accidentally Kill 2, Case Registered |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three thieves running away in a jeep after stealing a goat ran into drums laid on the road to stop them, accidentally killing two people and injuring two others in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The injured were admitted to the medical hospital in critical condition, while a case has been registered against three unknown accused under several sections of IPC including culpable homicide and theft.

According to Sihora police, late on Tuesday night in village Suhajani, three thieves arrived in a jeep to steal a goat. They were stealing goats when a villager noticed them. When he called out to wake up other villagers, the thieves started running away in the jeep.

The villagers spread the information and Dhaniram Dahiya (60), his son Sonelal Dahiya (40), grandson Raj Dahiya and Akash Dahiya along with other villagers had placed empty kerosene drums on the road so that the thieves could be caught by reducing the speed of the jeep.

Drums fell on the victims

However, the thieves did not slow down the speed; instead, they ran straight into the drums causing them to fly in the air and hit the villagers. The thieves left the jeep at the scene and fled. Father Dhaniram Dahiya and son Sonelal Dahiya were killed in the incident.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.