MP: Father-Son Dead As Trolley Hits Bike In Jabalpur, Wife Critically Injured |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people including a father son duo died while the wife got injured after a tractor trolley filled with sugarcanes crushed their bike in Jabalpur on Wednesday night. The injured woman has been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be critical.

The accident happened at around 8 pm, on Shahpura-Patan Road.

According to ASI Kalyan Singh posted at Shahpura police station, the unknown tractor trolley laden with sugarcane hit three of a family riding a bike, outside the Reva Sugar Mill, near the Hanuman Temple in Ghunsor village on Bali Shahpura Patan Road under Shahpura police station area.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Dighori resident Dharmendra Kushwaha, his 10-year-old son Rishav, while 32-year-old wife Roshni Kushwaha was seriously injured. With the help of an ambulance, she was taken to Shahpura Hospital from where the woman was referred to Jabalpur.

A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle and further investigation is being done.

Tractors and trolleys parked on the roadside inviting accidents

This is not the first time when such a horrific road accident has happened near Ghunsor Hanuman Temple. There are often reports of long jams leading up to 5 kilometres outside the Reva Sugar Mill in Ghunsor due to tractor trolleys laden with sugarcane on both sides of the road. Commuters face a lot of problems due to this.

After this incident, villagers are also demanding action against the sugar mill. They alleged that there are no separate tracks for parking vehicles.