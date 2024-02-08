MP: Tomar’s Name Suggested For Morena, Rampal’s For Narmadapuram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s state election committee on Wednesday discussed candidates for six Lok Sabha seats.

Besides the Chhindwara seat that the party lost in 2019, Damoh, Narmadapuram, Morena, Sidhi and Jabalpur which have fallen vacant after the MPs from these constituencies resigned to contest the assembly polls, figured in the discussion.

A few BJP leaders were sent as observers to give their opinions on the contestants for these constituencies.

They gave their suggestions in sealed envelopes and handed them over to state party president VD Sharma.

The election committee discussed the reports of the observers. The name of Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar was on top of all the names suggested by the observers.

Besides Tomar, the names of former minister Narottam Mishra and former legislator Brijraj Singh Chauhan also figured.

The names of former minister from Narmadapuram Rampal Singh, Santosh Parikh and Maya Narolia were suggested.

For Damoh constituency, the names of minister Prahlad Patel, Rahul Lodhi, Pradyumnya Lodhi and Jayant Malaiya were favoured.

For the Jabalpur seat, the names of Ashish Dubey, Ranu Tiwari and minister Rakesh Singh were suggested.

The names of Kantidev Singh and Sardendu Tiwari from Sidhi are doing rounds.

For the Chhindwara constituency that the BJP has been losing for a long time, the names of Vivek Sahu, Monika Batti and Nathyan Shah were suggested.