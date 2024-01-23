Biryani Bribe: Kolkata Man Climbs Bridge To Commit Suicide, Comes Down After Police Offer 'Tasty Deal'; Watch Video

Kolkata Man Climbs Bridge To Commit Suicide, Comes Down After Police Offer 'Tasty Deal'; Watch Video | Twitter | PTI

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a man climbed a bridge with an intention to end his life in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday (January 22). A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen that the man has climbed a huge iron bridge which is situated in Park Circus in Kolkata.

The man climbed the bridge and threatened to jump from the bridge

The man climbed the bridge and threatened to jump from the bridge and end his life. However, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation by giving him an offer which he could not refuse.

The police offered the man of giving Biryani from a famous joint

The police offered the man of giving Biryani from a famous joint in Kolkata. The man was convinced and decided to call off his plans of ending his life. The man created a drama and disrupted the traffic in the area for over 20 minutes. The incident unfolded on Monday and the authorities were on their feet until the man agreed to cancel his suicide plans and come down safely.

The man was going through 'depression'

The man had climbed on top of the bridge at a long height and was threatening to jump from the bridge. There are reports that the man was going through financial crisis as he had suffered huge losses in his tiles business and also had gone through a divorce with his wife and also his younger daughter was leaving him. As per reports in TOI, his elder daughter was also unhappy from him due to his financial conditions.

The man started to climb the bridge

As per reports, the man was on his way to Science City accompanied with his elder daughter on a bike. Upon reaching the bridge, the man stopped the bike and told his daughter that his mobile phone has fallen and he has to go and pick it up. Upon his daughter's surprise, the man started to climb the bridge and in some time reached the top of the bridge.

The man agreed and decided to come down

The police and the fire department reached the spot upon receiving the information of the man attempting suicide. They offered the man of giving him Biryani, to which the man agreed and decided to come down and cancel his suicide plans. The authorities were concerned that the man might fall while coming down from the bridge. They called upon the DMG and the fire department to bring the man down from the bridge.