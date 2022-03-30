Birbhum violence: Mafia ruling Bengal, says BJP central committee in report; CM Mamata Banerjee calls it 'condemnable'

In the latest development in Birbhum violence, the BJP central committee in its report on the violence said the mafia is ruling West Bengal under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in coonivance with the police and the political leadership.

According to India Today, “The carnage in Bagtui village is the outcome of state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money, tolabaaji and rivalry among its illegal beneficiaries,” the report alleged, tearing into the TMC dispensation in the state that has often faced accusations of corruption and extortion.

The commitee submitted its report to BJP chief JP Nadda.

The people of the state have “lost faith in the government and the mode of governance”, the committee added.

The fact finding team accused the state police of not rescuing them when they were attacked and their “journey was thwarted by TMC goons who were determined to assault the fact finding team”. “Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed.”

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her visit to Rampurhat, the report said she decided to visit the spot “only after the BJP’s fact-finding team reached Kolkata”. The team was stopped on its way because of her “forced visit”, the report alleged.

Reacting to the report, Mamata Banerjee asked how the BJP team pinned the blame without any investigation. According to the chief minister, the report will hinder and weaken the CBI's investigation into the case.

“It is clear from this report that the incident is part of a bigger conspiracy,” she said, adding, “It is akin to obstruction while an investigation is underway.”

“I have seen that they have named our district president (Anubrato Mandal) in the report. How can they do this? How can I take the name of my district president without investigation? It just means that they want to arrest him. They want to arrest whoever is protesting. This attitude is not correct at all. The BJP's attitude is extremely negative and vindictive,” she said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:30 PM IST