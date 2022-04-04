Birbhum violence: 'Kept my words', says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she gives govt jobs to 10 people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave government jobs to 10 people who were affected in the Birbhum violence. After making the announcement, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supermo said she has kept her word. "I kept my words. Today I am giving government jobs to 10 people in group D (who were affected in Birbhum violence, Ramphurat)," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in Rampurhat police station area of the Birbhum district, hours after the murder of the TMC leader and panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The incident, which happened on March 21, sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe.

Meanwhile, the CBI has decided to conduct forensic psychological assessment of the nine persons arrested in connection with the killings in Birbhum, an officer said on Saturday.

During the assessments, one psychologist will be present to note their body language as well as facial expressions, which will be treated as evidence, he said.

"Forensic psychological assessment will be used while grilling the nine suspects. This is to ascertain whether these persons are telling the truth or lying," the officer told news agency PTI.

"A psychologist will be present and he will file his findings as a report, while will be produced as evidence in the court," the officer added.

The decision was taken after CBI found inconsistencies in their statements about the incident, another official said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:48 PM IST