Birbhum killings: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds protest march 'Nyay Yatra', says 'local Police cannot conduct this probe'

Condemning the killings in Birbhum incident, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday held a protest march. The Congress leader held march called 'Nyay Yatra' over the violence in Birbhum district.

During his yatra in Howrah, Ranjan said, "Local Police cannot conduct this probe, so we demand a CBI probe."

"Govt here is neglecting the matter, the common people are furious, they want to know the truth and punish the guilty," he added.

"It's clear that the police officials here are responsible in the murder of Anish Khan (former student leader)," Ranjan said.

"WB CM Mamata Banerjee promised to take all guilty into custody within 15 days; 42 days have passed and she has shown no interest," the Congress leader claimed.

On Thursday, slamming Mamata Banerjee over the incident, Adir Ranjan said that the TMC supremo had destroyed West Bengal by creating 'danav raj' in the state.

The Congress MP also said that TMC supremo's visit to Bogtui village in Birbhum was like a picnic for her.

"Chief Minister came here today for a picnic. She came on a helicopter, held a meeting, had food and then left. She should have listened to the locals. She should have talked to the people here and could have heard their agonies," he added.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "It is a living example of medieval barbarism. There is 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has destroyed Bengal. The connivance of ruling TMC and Police are looting the state. No other state in the country has this kind of situation. Yes, violence happened in Hathras and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. We also went there. But, the situation of Bengal is the worst."

Asked about the SIT investigation by the state government, Chowdhury said, "The SIT is just an eyewash. What happened in the Anish Khan case? An SIT was also made at that time. Nothing happened. Some sycophant officers of Didi (Mamata Banerjee) are made the head of SITs. We do not trust the SIT. We have demanded Article 355. We also want a court-monitored CBI probe."

Meanwhile, today, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the Birbhum violence case, a 15-member team of the Central agency reached the crime scene in Rampurhat to probe the case.

The team is led by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and also includes Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts.a Meanwhile, CBI has named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

(with agency inputs)

