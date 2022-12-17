Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea filed against release of 11 convicts | FPJ

The review plea filed by Bilkis Bano against the remission granted in favour of 11 convicts in 2002 gang rape case has been dismissed by Supreme Court. The plea was reportedly dismissed on December 13.

On November 30, Bilkis Bano approached the Supreme Court (SC), Bano filed a review petition against the May order of the SC, which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy.

Bilkis Bano's lawyer mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for listing.

The CJI said he will examine the issue to determine whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench. In her two separate petitions, Bilkis has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has 'shaken the conscience of society'.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited