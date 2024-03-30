Bihar’s ‘Gamcha’ To Beat Summer Heat In Campaigning For LS Polls 2024 |

Patna: ‘Bihar gamchas-topis’ are likely to turn out to be important dressing accessories for leaders and workers hitting the campaign trail in various states in scorching summer. State's weavers, particularly those from Bhagalpur (known as Silk City of Bihar) are enthusiastic over growing demands of ‘gamcha and topis’. Former Bihar Weavers Welfare Committee member Aleem Ansari said over 3,000 weavers were engaged in weaving ‘gamchas’ in Bhagalpur as a single person was weaving 24 gamchas on average in a day, earning Rs200-300 daily. With other family members also involved, a single family is earning over Rs1,000 a day. Weavers are getting orders from Rajasthan, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Several states ordered to weave 20 lakh saffron ‘gamchas’, he informed, adding maximum orders are being received from West Bengal. From Bhagalpur, four lakh ‘gamchas’ will be supplied to West Bengal while 2.5 lakh ‘gamchas’ to Jharkhand. There is already 30 per cent more demand for ‘Bhagalpur gamcha’ in comparison to the last year's. For women leaders and workers, Bhagalpuri suits and dupattas are also being weaved in huge numbers in different colours in view of the election.

Similarly, weavers have received orders to supply 10 lakh each green ‘gamchas and topis’ to leaders and workers in Bihar. While a ‘gamcha’ is priced at Rs100-120, a ‘topi’ costs anywhere between Rs80-120, informed a shopkeeper sitting at his shop on the state capital's Beerchand Patel Marg. A number of party offices including those of BJP, JD(U) and RJD are located on Beerchand Patel Marg.