Bihar: Vijay Kumar Sinha named Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Patna: Senior BJP leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was Speaker till Wednesday morning, has been named as the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly.
In the legislative council, former Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhury has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition.
Former ministers Devesh Chandra Thakur (JDU) and Ramchandra Purvey (RJD) were elected chairman and vice chairman of the Vidhan Parishad, respectively.
