Bihar: Vijay Kumar Sinha named Leader of Opposition in Assembly

In the legislative council, former Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhury has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who resigned on Wednesday, August 24 | ANI

Patna: Senior BJP leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was Speaker till Wednesday morning, has been named as the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

Former ministers Devesh Chandra Thakur (JDU) and Ramchandra Purvey (RJD) were elected chairman and vice chairman of the Vidhan Parishad, respectively.

