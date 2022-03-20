Bihar: Union minister Giriraj Singh says Hindus not safe even in his constituency Begusarai, slams administration for unfair treatment to majority

Union Minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh said that Hindus are not safe even in his constituency, Begusarai and alleged administration was not fair to the majority.

Giriraj Singh who visited Sadar hospital to meet residents of Rajaura, 10 km from the district headquarters on Sunday said innocents were being victimised by the administration for the March 13 attack by members of another community.

Singh said at a press conference, "I have just seen the Kashmir Files and I could not sleep. In Pakistan, Hindus are forced to convert their religion, in Bangladesh, Hindu temples are being attacked and in Begusarai, Hindus are being attacked with arms."

Union minister said, "I appeal to the DM of Begusarai and CM of Bihar to give Justice to the victims and ensure the arrest of the main accused". Singh warned he can go to any extent to seek relief for the victims and resort to non_ violent agitation"

"Ab kahan jayega Hindu (Where will Hindus go), when they are attacked by members of a particular community? With folded hands, I request the DM and CM to ensure their safety, administration is trying to cover the entire incident", Singh alleged.

On March 13, there was a dispute in Saraswati Shishu Mandir premises between two students over drinking water direct from the tap. One group objected and this resulted in a fight between the two.

On Friday night, according to the minister, an armed group of villagers from another community attacked Rajaura and pelted stones on the house of Prashant, one of the victim students

The administration is trying to force compromise by the Prashant family, he alleged

He said earlier at Baro village too, Hindus were attacked by the particular community. Politics of vote bank is disrupting social harmony, Singh said

Last month, the Speaker of the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha who represents neighbouring Lakhisarai too has charged the government with protecting criminals, harassing innocents and violating the principles of rule of law.

Both Giriraj Singh and Vijay Kumar Sinha are BJP leaders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:08 PM IST