Bihar top cop faces flak for airing dirty laundry in public | Representative pic/ Twitter

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday found IGP Vikash Vaibhav, 2003 batch IPS guilty of violating code of conduct by posting tweets against the DGP, Shobha Ahotkar. “Yah bahut hi ganda kaam hai” (This is a very dirty deed).

“It is not the job of an officer to tweet his problems, share them on social media. If he has some issue with his seniors, he should have approached his superior officers and complained,” the chief minister told media persons during his Samadhan Yatra.

2 page show cause notice sent

The 60-day leave application submitted by IG Vikash Vajbhav has been rejected by the Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence department.

A two page show cause notice DGP Ahotkar sent to Vaibhav has alleged the IG has violated the Official Secrets Act. She also said IGP’s action was unbecoming of a senior officer and breached the provisions of All India Services Code of Conduct. She alleged the officer was coming to official meetings with a mobile only to record the proceedings.

Vaibhav has been charged with damaging the image of the government and his senior officers by posting negative posts on social media. His posts on social media are getting viral with baseless allegations being made against the government, the notice said and asked Vaibhav to reply within 24 hours.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)