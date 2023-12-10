 Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off During Land Grabbing Attempt In Begusarai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off During Land Grabbing Attempt In Begusarai

Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off During Land Grabbing Attempt In Begusarai

The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off During Land Grabbing Attempt In Begusarai | Representative Photo

Patna, December 9: In a shocking incident, a group of men led by a local strongman in Bihar’s Begusarai district chopped off the breasts of a woman, the police said on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night.

The accused persons are on the run

The SHO of Tiyay police station has confirmed the incident. “We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said.

Her husband and son stayed in another state

Paswan, a local strongman, and his aides were applying pressure on the victim to register a plot of land in his name, which she refused. The woman owns one-and-a-half katha land in the village, which Paswan was eyeing. When she refused, Paswan asked her for at least half katha land. The victim was living alone in the village, while her husband and son stayed in another state.

The doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Paswan and his aides attacked her house and chopped off her breasts before fleeing from the spot. After hearing her cry, the neighbours took her to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur block from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital.

Read Also
Bihar Shocker: Man's Private Part Chopped Off By Girlfriend's Family Who Were Unhappy With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marital Rape Not An ‘Offence’ If Wife Is 18 Years Of Age Or Above, Says Allahabad High Court

Marital Rape Not An ‘Offence’ If Wife Is 18 Years Of Age Or Above, Says Allahabad High Court

US National Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment For Illegally Staying In UP’s Maharajganj

US National Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment For Illegally Staying In UP’s Maharajganj

UP Shocker: Alcoholic Son Beheads Mother After She Refuses To Transfer Land In His Name In Sitapur;...

UP Shocker: Alcoholic Son Beheads Mother After She Refuses To Transfer Land In His Name In Sitapur;...

Meenakshi Lekhi Denies Approving Parliament Question On Declaring Hamas A Terrorist Organisation;...

Meenakshi Lekhi Denies Approving Parliament Question On Declaring Hamas A Terrorist Organisation;...

Gurugram Crime: Wife Stabs Husband To Death Over Minor Issue, Tries To Mislead Police; Arrested

Gurugram Crime: Wife Stabs Husband To Death Over Minor Issue, Tries To Mislead Police; Arrested