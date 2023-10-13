Bihar Shocker: Man's Private Part Chopped Off By Girlfriend's Family Who Were Unhappy With Relationship

Representational photo | File

In a horrifying incident in Bihar's Muzzafarpur, a man's private part was chopped off by his girlfriend's family members who were unhappy with their relationship. The woman had called the man to her house under the pretext of a family emergency.

The victim, identified as Arjun Kumar, is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital his condition remains critical.

How the tragic event unfolded

The tragic series of events unfolded when the woman's forced her to call Kumar to her house at about 4:30 am. She told him her father suffered heart attack, following which the man went to the house.

However, Kumar was forcibly detained by the woman's brother, according to reports. He was physically assaulted before his private part was chopped off.

Swift police action

The victim's father, Nirmal Kumar, filed a complaint with the local police, naming the woman's mother and brother as the accused. In the complaint, Kumar's father said that the woman and his son were in a long-term relationship.

The police launched an investigation into the matter.

