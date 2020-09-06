Bihar shocker! Woman allegedly set on fire and murdered by in-laws over dowry

PATNA: The Madhubani police on Sunday arrested three people including two women from Gausnagar village in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar on charges of murdering a 24-year-old woman on Saturday.

Those arrested are close relatives of the deceased, namely her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and another member of the family. Raja Ram Kamat, the father of the 24-year-old woman, Veena Devi, had lodged an FIR with the Basopatti police station against eight members of the family. This included her husband.

According to the FIR, his daughter had been married to Lali Kamat two years ago and they had one year old daughter who is presently in the custody of the woman's father. He alleged his daughter was murdered by her in-laws for dowry. He claimed the daughter was set on fire by the in-laws .

Some villagers had informed Basopatti police station about the death of the woman. A police team led by officer-in-charge Indal Yadav reached the cremation ground and recovered the half-burnt body. The police have sent the body to Madhubani Sadar hospital for post-mortem.

The post mortem report is expected on Monday, the woman's father told FPJ over the phone from Madhubani,175 kms north of Patna.