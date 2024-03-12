Bihar Shocker: Videographer Elopes With Groom's Sister After Wedding Ceremony In Muzaffarpur

Videographer Elopes With Groom's Sister After Wedding Ceremony In Muzaffarnagar | Representative Image

Muzaffarpur: A young man who was hired to film a wedding ended up running away with the groom's sister in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The incident occurred in Chandwara Ghat Damodarpur village, within the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station. The videographer eloped with the girl after the wedding ceremony was completed.

According to the police report filed on March 4, the affected family is now seeking assistance from the police.

Relatives surprised

Close relatives are surprised and puzzled by this unexpected situation. The photographer, who was supposed to capture moments of the wedding, left with the groom's underage sister.

Girl's father files complaint

The girl's father reported her missing when she didn't return home from the market on March 4. Despite extensive searching, no information about her whereabouts was found.

Visited boy's house

Later, the girl's husband called to say that a boy from their village, who had been hired to film the wedding, had run away with her. They visited the boy's house to inquire, but his father denied it. However, others in the village confirmed that the boy had indeed come with the girl and then left.

Intention of marriage

The police have taken action against the young man for allegedly enticing the girl and disappearing with her with the intention of marriage. A complaint has been filed at the Ahiyapur Police Station regarding the girl's disappearance.

Police initiates probe

The police have initiated an investigation into the case. Rohan Kumar, in charge of the Ahiyapur police station, mentioned that the girl's relatives have filed a request concerning her marriage. The police are actively searching for the accused.