 Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife In Front Of Her Mother Over Dowry In West Champaran
Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife In Front Of Her Mother Over Dowry In West Champaran

The incident occurred in Gauripur Amwa Tola village under Shikarpur police station in the district and came to light after the deceased's mother approached district police and registered an FIR.

Sunday, October 15, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Representational image

Patna, October 15: A man in Bihar’s West Champaran district killed his wife in front of her mother over dowry demands, police said. The incident occurred in Gauripur Amwa Tola village under Shikarpur police station in the district and came to light after the deceased's mother approached district police and registered an FIR.

Police exhumed the dead body from graveyard

The district police, under the supervision of a duty magistrate, exhumed the dead body from the graveyard and sent it for autopsy. "I was pleading with them to show mercy to my daughter but they did not and pressed her neck until she died. The accused after committing the crime, buried the dead body and fled from the spot,” said Aasma Khatoon, the deceased’s mother.

'They killed my daughter in front of me'

"I got my daughter Sitara Khatoon married to Nuren Mian, a native of Bhaluahiya village under Purusottampur police station. The accused was demanding a bike despite having been given adequate dowry at the time of marriage. They killed my daughter in front of me on October 10," Aasma Khatoon said.

Dead body sent for post-mortem

"We have recovered the body of a woman from a grave and sent it for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against Nuren Mian, his mother Mehrunnisa, and 4 others. The accused are on the run. We are making efforts to nab them," Shikarpur police station SHO Ramasray Yadav said.





