 Bihar Shocker: IIT Aspirant Murders Mother After She Refuses To Give Him ₹5,000; Stuffs Body In Suitcase To Dispose It In UP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Shocker: IIT Aspirant Murders Mother After She Refuses To Give Him ₹5,000; Stuffs Body In Suitcase To Dispose It In UP

Bihar Shocker: IIT Aspirant Murders Mother After She Refuses To Give Him ₹5,000; Stuffs Body In Suitcase To Dispose It In UP

When the mother refused to provide the money, the situation escalated, leading to Himanshu strangling his mother to death in a fit of rage.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking and disturbing incident, an IIT aspirant from Bihar brutally murdered his mother and stuffed her body in a suitcase and tried to dispose it at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. The accused, identified as Himanshu, allegeldy killed his mother after she refused to give me Rs 5,000. He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic event unfolded when Himanshu demanded Rs 5,000 from his mother Pratima Devi, who resided with him in Hisar, Haryana, where he worked. When she refused to give him the money, the situation escalated, leading to Himanshu strangling his mother to death in a fit of rage.

Following the heinous act, Himanshu packed his mother's lifeless body into a suitcase and embarked on a journey to Prayagraj to dispose it in Triveni Sangam. However, the police were alerted to the suspicious activities of the accused by locals who noticed him at the riverside.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered the deceased woman's body in the suitcase. The police promptly apprehended Himanshu, and an investigation is currently underway. DCP Deepak Bhukar provided details of the grim incident, emphasising that the accused committed the murder after a dispute over money.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Indian Army Jawan In Betul Beats His Parents With A Stick, Forces Them To Drink Urine;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: BJP-TMC Political Slugfest Begins Over Parliament Security Breach

West Bengal: BJP-TMC Political Slugfest Begins Over Parliament Security Breach

Delhi: Notice Served To OLA Cabs After Driver 'Ill-Treats' Differently Abled Ex-IAF Officer &...

Delhi: Notice Served To OLA Cabs After Driver 'Ill-Treats' Differently Abled Ex-IAF Officer &...

Rajasthan: With Bhajanlal Sharma Sworn In As CM, State Enters New Political Era

Rajasthan: With Bhajanlal Sharma Sworn In As CM, State Enters New Political Era

Why India's State Elections Matter For Conservatives And For The World

Why India's State Elections Matter For Conservatives And For The World

Gender Disparity Alert! Women & Third Gender's RTI Applications Make Up Less Than 17% of Total...

Gender Disparity Alert! Women & Third Gender's RTI Applications Make Up Less Than 17% of Total...