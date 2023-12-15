Bihar Shocker: IIT Aspirant Murders Mother After She Refuses To Give Him ₹5,000; Stuffs Body In Suitcase To Dispose It In UP

In a shocking and disturbing incident, an IIT aspirant from Bihar brutally murdered his mother and stuffed her body in a suitcase and tried to dispose it at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. The accused, identified as Himanshu, allegeldy killed his mother after she refused to give me Rs 5,000. He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic event unfolded when Himanshu demanded Rs 5,000 from his mother Pratima Devi, who resided with him in Hisar, Haryana, where he worked. When she refused to give him the money, the situation escalated, leading to Himanshu strangling his mother to death in a fit of rage.

5 हजार रुपए नहीं देने पर बेटे हिमांशु ने मां प्रतिमा देवी को गला दबाकर मार डाला लाश सूटकेस में पैक की और संगम नदी (प्रयागराज) में प्रवाहित करने पहुंच गया पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया



हरियाणा के हिसार में मर्डर किया फिर लाश को ट्रेन से गाजियाबाद लाया यहां से प्रयागराज ले गया हिसार से… pic.twitter.com/jxSIp46ksY — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 15, 2023

Following the heinous act, Himanshu packed his mother's lifeless body into a suitcase and embarked on a journey to Prayagraj to dispose it in Triveni Sangam. However, the police were alerted to the suspicious activities of the accused by locals who noticed him at the riverside.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered the deceased woman's body in the suitcase. The police promptly apprehended Himanshu, and an investigation is currently underway. DCP Deepak Bhukar provided details of the grim incident, emphasising that the accused committed the murder after a dispute over money.