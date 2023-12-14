MP Shocker! Indian Army Jawan In Betul Beats His Parents With A Stick, Forces Them To Drink Urine; Visuals Surface

Representative Image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying act of brutality, Indian Army jawan Prabhu Suryawanshi brutally attacked his elderly parents in Multai in Betul.

After being admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the victims, identified as Malukchand (74), Manglibai, were said to be in stable condition.

But their son's actions, which included beating them, abusing them, and making them drink pee, left them traumatised.

Under the influence of alcohol, Prabhu Suryavanshi mistreated and assaulted his parents, severely beating them with a stick.

The event happened roughly 60 kilometres from the Betul district headquarters in Temjhira village, which is within the jurisdiction of Multai police station.

Victim's narrates distressing details

Malukchand, the victim, stated that his son Prabhu Suryavanshi is an army soldier. On December 10th, he started his leave. That fateful night, he was completely inebriated when he began abusing us.

He began abusing us when we refused to submit to his dictatorship, severely beating us both with a stick. He didn't stop there; he also made us drink his urine and administer cold-water third-degree treatment.

Villagers witness incident

The victim stated that nearby villagers Parvatirao Mathankar and Manchit Mathankar Gulabchand Narvare were first hand witnesses to this heinous and horrific occurrence.

According to the Multai police station in-charge Pragya Sharma, a complaint from their parents led to the filing of a case against accused Prabhu Suryavanshi under IPC sections 323, 294, and 506.

The matter is being looked into by the police. However, Sharma said that if evidence of forced urine consumption was found, more charges might be brought against the defendant.