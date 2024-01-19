Bihar Shocker: 3 Members Of Family Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Jamui, Large Ransom Demanded

Patna, January 19: Three persons of a family were kidnapped at gunpoint by six bike-borne kidnappers in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Friday. The kidnappers have demanded Rs 10 lakh as a ransom for their safe release. The district police have set up a team headed by a SDPO rank officer to arrest the kidnappers and ensure safe release of victims.

The incident occurred at Landuba Chowk under Laxmipur village, on the Jhajha-Jinhara road. The victims run a grocery shop in the village. Police said that as the victims, Satandev Shah, his son Sujit Kumar, and nephew Vikas Kumar, after closing the grocery shop on Thursday night, six persons wearing face masks and kidnapped them at gunpoint.

Kidnappers Threaten Victims' Families Of Dire Consequences

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and the first ransom call came at 11 p.m. The kidnappers also threatened the victims' families of dire consequences if they reveal the incident to police. Satandev Shah is also a ward member of Mohanpur Panchayat.

"We have received information about the kidnapping of three persons of a family. We have constituted a dedicated team on the direction of district SP and raids are on to nab them," Laxmipur police station SHO Rajyavardhan Kumar said.