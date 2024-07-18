Bihar: RJD State President Jagdanand Singh Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar Govt Over Deteriorating Law and Order Situation; INDIA Alliance Plans Statewide Protests On July 20

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh on Wednesday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in Bihar.

"Rapes and other crimes are increasing in Bihar. If Bihar is safe, then everyone will be safe, and if Bihar is unsafe, then no one is safe. VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) Chief's father, who was 70 years old, was murdered. What do such incidents show? It is the failure of the government," said Singh.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Jagdanand Singh says, "...Rapes and other crimes are increasing (in Bihar). If Bihar is safe then everyone will be safe, and if Bihar is unsafe then no one is safe. VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) Chief's father, who was 70 years old, was murdered.… pic.twitter.com/pigeIU015F — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

This comes after the murder of Jitan Sahni, father of Mukesh Sahni, founder of the Vikasheel Insaan Party in Bihar.

On July 17th, the leaders of the INDIA Alliance parties met to discuss the current law and order situation given recent incidents and planned to hold demonstrations at all district headquarters on July 20th to protest the law and order situation in the state.

About The Brutal Murder Of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father

Earlier, on Monday night, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani, was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga. The incident has sparked a political uproar.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order and claiming the Chief Minister is out of touch with the state's reality.

"No day goes by without a murder; the Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP-JDU government of running a 'Jungle-Raaj' and demanded answers from the state government.

"If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of God," Tiwari asserted.

JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar Defends Govt's Efforts

In response, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar defended the government's efforts, stating, "The police will find out the accused; we have faith in the police investigation." He urged political opponents to cooperate with authorities to ensure justice for the Sahani family.

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh assured that the investigation was ongoing and that the guilty would be brought to justice.

"The state government will take action against the accused after an investigation. The accused will certainly be caught and punished under the Nitish Kumar government," Thakur said.

Giriraj Singh added, "The accused will not be spared. The state government is taking the matter seriously."

Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the murder in a post on X, expressing his condolences to the Sahani family.

"I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the sad news of the brutal murder of the father of VIP Party patron and elder brother Mukesh Sahni ji by criminals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray to God to give the family the strength to bear this grief and peace to the departed soul," Yadav wrote.

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes The Govt

Tejashwi Yadav also criticized the state government on X, stating, "A terror rule has been established in the state, and the morale of the criminals has increased because they are supported, protected, and sponsored by the government. They can kill anyone whenever they want, wherever they want, however they want, and in whatever way they want."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Demands Strict Action

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded strict action against the culprits and justice for Mukesh Sahani's father in a post on X.

"The brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikasheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable. We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits at the earliest and that our INDIA alliance partner, Sahni ji, should get justice," Kharge wrote.

Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Condemns The Brutal Murder

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, also condemned the killing and urged the Bihar government to ensure severe punishment for the murderers in a post on X.

"The news of the brutal murder of Jitan Sahni ji, founder of Vikasheel Insaan Party, former minister of Bihar, and father of our colleague from INDIA, Shri Mukesh Sahni ji, is extremely painful. I express my condolences to Mukesh ji and his entire family and strongly condemn this heinous crime. It is expected from the Bihar government that it should take immediate action and give severe punishment to the murderers, and provide justice to the Sahni family," Gandhi wrote.