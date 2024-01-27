Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Likely To Resign Today, Cong Maintains Its MLAs With Party

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | FPJ

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is all set to join hands with the Bharaiya Janata Party yet again, various media outlets reported. Reports also said that he may tender his resignation and then stake claim on forming a government with the BJP's support today or Monday. Even though there is no official word on the issue yet, BJP's Sushil Modi, who had earlier served as a deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's government, said, "No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed."

Amid reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that a meeting of the Bihar BJP leaders is scheduled to take place in Patna over the weekend.

As per India Today report this potential resignation is expected to be accompanied by several Congress MLAs who are likely to follow him in this political manoeuvre. India Today also highlighted that the speculation around Nitish Kumar's resignation has been fueled by recent political turmoil and the possibility of a realignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, in a twist of political intrigue, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, raised eyebrows on January 26 by skipping the Governor's high-tea ceremony amid swirling reports of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar contemplating a shift in alliances.

In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar had contested as an alliance partner of the BJP, but subsequently, in 2022, he switched sides to form the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. During the last two years of his tenure, the Bihar government conducted and published a caste survey in the state, which was bitterly opposed by the BJP, while the Congress had hailed the move and promised similar steps in the sates it ruled. Kumar had also been a prominent face in the meetings of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, and there was speculation in the media about him being projected as the leader of the alliance.

