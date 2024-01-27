Bihar Political Turmoil: Focus May Shift On Raj Bhawan As Nitish & Lalu Yadav Flex Muscles To Retain Power | ANI

Patna: As chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have taken the gloves off in their bid to retain power in the event of the fall of the present grand alliance government, all eyes are now set on Raj Bhawan as RJD may stake claim to form an alternative government.

Lalu has convened a meeting of RJD legislature party meeting at 5, Circular Road at 1 pm and he along with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is expected to hold discussions with legislators about the party`s future course of action.

RJD with 79 MLAs is the single largest party in the assembly and is likely to stake claim to form an alternative government in the event of Nitish stakes claim to form a new government with BJP. RJD can also parade party MLAs before Raj Bhawan.

RJD along with Congress and three left parties have 114 MLAs, short of only eight MLAs to reach a magic number of 122 in the 243-member assembly but it is exploring options how it could have the requisite number to form a government.

In any situation, RJD will first have to withdraw its support from Nitish government and prove its majority in the assembly by mustering support from MLAs of its allies.

RJD To Bag 4 HAM MLAs & 1 Independent MLA

Sources said that RJD could expect support of four Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLAs and one Independent MLA by offering them plum posts like deputy chief ministers and it could manage three MLAs from other parties.

RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, however, denied that his party was indulging in any such activity.

Meanwhile, JD (U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said that Nitish should return to NDA as he was more comfortable with BJP.

Sources said that RJD MLAs and MLCs are also exerting pressure on the party leadership to withdraw support from the Nitish Kumar government but deputy chief minister did not approve their idea.

Tejashwi said that let Nitish first clarify his position and also disclose reasons which prompted him to snap ties with the grand alliance, only then the RJD would take its step.

Meetings To Be Held By All Parties

Meanwhile, JD (U) will hold a meeting of its core group later in the day before Nitish goes to submit his resignation and stake claim to form a new government with BJP.

Congress is also holding a state legislative party meeting in Purnea on Saturday. Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan quashed speculation about a split in the party and a section of party MLAs, joining BJP or JD (U). On the other hand, BJP`s extended working committee meeting will be held at 4 pm on the same day.