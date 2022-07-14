Bihar: Police bust suspected terror module in Patna, seize 'India Vision 2047' manifesto

Photo: ANI

Patna's Phulwari Sharif police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police Mohammad Jalaluddin. All three have been charged with a conspiracy to incite communal violence, training youths with an intention to carry out terrorist attacks and receiving funds from abroad.

According to the additional SP of Patna police Manish Kumar, the police are looking for 12 more wanted suspects hiding in different residential colonies in Patna and surrounding areas. The suspects had come from Kerala and Hyderabad, and are believed to be the activists of the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the police, they have seized bank accounts of the arrested persons and found Rs 83 lakhs received from neighbouring Islamic countries for imparting martial arts training to the youths in India.

Police recovered an eight-page document titled 'India Vision 2047' which provoked youths of the minority community to create a situation for an Islamic state by 2047, keep watch on BJP and RSS leaders, and help generate communal frenzy.

As per the police, the arrested suspects had hired a building in the Gulistan colony on the outskirts of Patna, where trainers were engaged in martial training and indoctrination of the young minds against India.

Officials of central Information and Broadcasting (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Special Task Force (STF) have joined the investigations.

Reportedly, one of the arrested persons, Athar Parwej, had helped the 'October 2013 bomb explosions' accused.

Parwej had furnished security on behalf of other accused charged with terror activities. The then PM candidate, Narendra Modi had addressed an election meeting when serial explosions killed nine BJP workers here in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.