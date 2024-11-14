Bihar: Police Bust Improvised Firearms Manufacturing Unit During Joint Raid In Munger House, 2 Arrested

Representational Image

Munger (Bihar): Two persons were arrested after Kolkata Police, a team of STF Kolkata Police, Bihar STF, and Tarapur Police busted an improvised firearms manufacturing unit during a joint raid in a house in Munger, Bihar and seized raw materials used for manufacturing firearms on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as MD Monazir Hussain (27) and MD Nasim (38).

Kolkata Police STF On The Operation

Kolkata police STF said, "Last night based on a specific intelligence developed by STF, Kolkata Police, a team of STF KP, Bihar STF, and Tarapur PS conducted a joint raid in the house of a person named MD Monazir Hussain situated at Gazipur village, in Munger, Bihar. During the search, a secret underground chamber was discovered inside his house, which was purposely built to install an improvised firearms manufacturing unit."

STF said that the said improvised firearms manufacturing unit was successfully busted during the raid along with a recovery and seizure of six pieces of 7mm Pistol body, six pieces of Pistol butt, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, one grinding and polishing machine and a huge amount of tools and raw materials used for manufacturing firearms.

The owner MD Monazir Hussain, along with his brother-in-law Md Nasim and their associate Irshad Mallick were running the firearms manufacturing unit under the guise of a food plate manufacturing unit. During the raid, both the owners MD Monazir Hussain and Md. Nasim was apprehended inside the house.

This is the 14th such Arms unit busted in Bihar and Jharkhand in the last 3 years.

Accordingly, a specific case is being registered at Tarapur PS, Munger in this regard.

