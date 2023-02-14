e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident in Buxar, 2 including JAP district president hurt; visuals surface

Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident in Buxar, 2 including JAP district president hurt; visuals surface

Information indicates that the collision has also harmed two additional people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident, two including JAP district president hurt; visuals surface | Twitter
Follow us on

In Bihar's Buxar, a car carrying Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was involved in an accident, according to the police on Tuesday.

Information indicates that the collision has also harmed two additional people.

Both the car's driver, Sudhir Kumar, and the president of the party's Buxar district were hurt. According to officials, Pappu Yadav was unharmed in the accident.

The accident happened late on Sunday night close to the Devkuli village area. Locals in the region became aware of the collision and informed the authorities.

PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations arrived at the scene in response to information and transported the injured people to a nearby hospital.

More information is awaited.

(With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident in Buxar, 2 including JAP district president...

Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident in Buxar, 2 including JAP district president...

Remembering our valorous heroes: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs after 4 years of Pulwama attack

Remembering our valorous heroes: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs after 4 years of Pulwama attack

₹263 Crore Tax Fraud: Another TDS refund of ₹12 lakh under ED scanner

₹263 Crore Tax Fraud: Another TDS refund of ₹12 lakh under ED scanner

G20 meet in UP: Countries agree on joint efforts to check cybercrimes

G20 meet in UP: Countries agree on joint efforts to check cybercrimes

Punjab Governor hits out at CM again, questions AAP govt’s decisions; Bhagwant Mann responds

Punjab Governor hits out at CM again, questions AAP govt’s decisions; Bhagwant Mann responds