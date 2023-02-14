Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident in Buxar, 2 including JAP district president hurt; visuals surface

Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident, two including JAP district president hurt; visuals surface | Twitter

In Bihar's Buxar, a car carrying Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was involved in an accident, according to the police on Tuesday.

Information indicates that the collision has also harmed two additional people.

Both the car's driver, Sudhir Kumar, and the president of the party's Buxar district were hurt. According to officials, Pappu Yadav was unharmed in the accident.

The accident happened late on Sunday night close to the Devkuli village area. Locals in the region became aware of the collision and informed the authorities.

PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations arrived at the scene in response to information and transported the injured people to a nearby hospital.

More information is awaited.

(With agency inputs)

