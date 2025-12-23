Bihar: Panic Grips Passengers As Ara–Sasaram Train Hits Agricultural Equipment In Bhojpur; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: Panic gripped passengers on Tuesday after the Ara–Sasaram train hit an agricultural equipment (rotavator) on the railway track near Udwantnagar in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at around 7.54 a.m., shortly after the train departed from Ara railway station.

According to a railway official, the passenger train left Ara at 7:44 a.m. Approximately ten minutes later, Gadhani Station Master S.K. Singh received information from the control room that the train had struck a vehicle on the railway track.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the train did not derail.

Railway authorities promptly alerted senior officials, and railway staff rushed to the spot to manage the situation.

Passengers were safely evacuated and reassured by railway personnel.

Eyewitnesses said there was momentary chaos inside the train. Railway staff quickly brought the situation under control and shifted passengers to a safe area.

Preliminary investigations suggest that dense morning fog may have caused the accident.

Due to poor visibility, the rotavator driver allegedly failed to notice the approaching train in time. The agricultural equipment suddenly appeared on the track, leading to the incident.

The rotavator driver reportedly fell from the vehicle after the impact but escaped without serious injuries.

Railway officials said the train was moving at a controlled speed, and the alert loco pilot, who applied emergency brakes, helped avert a major mishap.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel later inspected the track to ensure passenger safety.

After a brief halt and clearance of the track, the train resumed its journey at a slow speed and later continued as per schedule.

The railway administration has initiated an inquiry to determine how the rotavator reached the railway track.

While initial findings ruled out negligence on the part of the train driver, officials have warned local farmers and villagers against bringing vehicles or agricultural equipment close to railway lines.

In view of the rising railway incidents in Bihar, authorities have ordered heightened vigilance in fog-prone areas and instructed staff to monitor track safety.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to remain calm during emergencies and follow staff instructions to ensure safety.

