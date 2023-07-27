 Bihar News: Police Firing Against Agitating Farmers; 1 Killed, 2 Injured
Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
J | Photo: Representative Image

PATNA: One person was killed and two injured in the police firing at the mob of agitating farmers at Barsoi in Bihar's Katihar. The farmers, who had gheraoed the state electricity board office, went on a rampage and damaged the equipment and furniture on the premises. They were protesting against frequent power cuts in the area close to Bangladesh border. The police tried to disperse the gathering and resorted to lathi charge. Then, the police fired at the mob, killing 35-year-old Mohammad Khursid of Chachona village and injuring Mohammad Niyaz of Chapakhar village and Sonu Sahu of Barsoi. The wounded farmers were referred to Siliguri hospital in West Bengal.

