 Bihar Murder: 62-Yr-Old JDU Leader Brutally Murdered In Nalanda; Family Alleges Involvement Of RJD
ANIUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Nalanda: In a heart-wrenching incident, Anil Kumar, a JDU leader was brutally murdered by criminals in Maua village of Parwalpur police station area in Nalanda district, Bihar on June 3.

JDU leader Anil Kumar had become a polling agent in the Lok Sabha elections this time. He was made the agent during the seventh and last phase of general elections on June 1.

Gopal Krishna, Hilsa DSP-Nalanda, spoke about the incident and said, "On June 3 in Maua village of Parvalpur police station area, 62-years-old Anil Kumar was found in an injured condition at around 4:30 am. After that, his family took him to the primary health centre in Parwalpur. From there, he was transferred to Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif. However, he could not be saved."

Krishna added, "After receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and sent the body for postmortem. Apart from that, the police team in Mahua village, and are searching for the miscreants whose names have been registered by the family members."

Statement Of Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar

Family Members Allegations Against RJD

JDU leader Kaushalendra Kumar and the family members of the deceased allege that on the day of polling, Rashtriya Janata Dal had threatened to kill Anil Kumar. The cadre of RJD had warned of consequences even before the poll results came.

According to a family member of Anil Kumar, when the JDU leader left his home this morning for his farm, some people ambushed him and killed him. The people beat the JDU leader and allegedly killed him with a sharp weapon.

Bihar Shocker: Villagers Lynch Woman Accused Of Being Witch After Murder Of 4-Year-Old Boy In Rohtas
As soon as information about the incident was received, Kaushalendra Kumar reached the hospital, met the family members of the deceased and assured all possible assistance.

He said, "On June 1, Anil Kumar was the polling agent for our party in Maua village. Since then only, he has been receiving threats from RJD. On the evening of June 1, he was also verbally abused by the miscreants."

Expressing condolences, Kaushalendra Kumar said, "It was a brutal murder and I condemn such kind of incident and I would say to his family to take care of themselves and have courage. We will also ask the DSP to take appropriate action and arrest the criminals involved in the incident soon."

