Bihar LS Election Results 2024: Did You Know Chirag Paswan, Who Is Leading From Hajipur, Once Starred Opposite Kangana Ranaut In A Bollywood Movie?

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Lok Janshakti Party National President Chirag Paswan is living up to the legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, as Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) is seen to be leading from Hajipur in Bihar, and is all set to clinch a victory as per counting of votes. On the other hand, actress Kangana Ranaut who is contesting the elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi is also grabbing the headlines as early trends show her lead in the constituency.

Even as they seem to be making a mark in this particular election, did you know they have a past connection too? Paswan was in third year of his college when he dropout out of Engineering degree and starred opposite Kangana Ranaut in the Bollywood movie Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011.

The romantic drama revolves around a young man who aspires to become a cricket player but faces opposition from his father. He played the lead role of Chirag Dhanrajgir, while Kangana portrayed the character of Kamiah. Miley Naa Miley Hum directed by Tanveer Khan and produced by Maverick Productions Pvt Ltd. The film was released on 4 November 2011.

Although Chirag’s acting career did not take off as expected, he decided to enter politics and follow in the footsteps of his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a prominent leader in Bihar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag successfully contested from the Hajipur constituency emerged victorious, and is ready to create history once again.

Now, both Kangana and Chirag are leading in their respective constituencies. Their confidence and determination make them a force to be reckoned with in the political arena.