 Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA Candidates Leading In 30 Seats, INDIA Alliance In 7
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA Candidates Leading In 30 Seats, INDIA Alliance In 7

Counting is underway at more than 36 centres in the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Bihar: NDA candidates leading in 30 seats, INDIA alliance in seven Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling NDA is leading in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, and INDIA bloc is ahead in seven, according to initial trends avaliable on the EC website.

While BJP candidates are leading in Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Begusarai, Patna Sahib and Nawada seats, candidates of its alliance partner JD(U) are leading in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Kishanganj, Purnea, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Banka, Munger and Nalanda seats.

Jitan Ram Manjhi leading from Gaya

Former Bihar chief minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi, another alliance partner of NDA, is leading by 29,767 votes over his nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD in Gaya Lok Sabha seat, according to early trends available on the EC website.

RJD candidates are leading in Valmiki Nagar, Ujiarpur, Patliputra and Jahanabad constituencies, Congress, part of the INDIA alliance, is leading in Katihar and Sasaram constituencies. Another INDIA alliance partner, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation is leading in Karakat. CPI, another partner of Mahagathbandhan, is leading in Begusarai constituency.

Hina Shahab, an independent candidate, is leading in Siwan.

