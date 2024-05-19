Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Hajipur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

FPJ

Hajipur, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes, which comprises six Assembly segments namely Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Raghopur, and Mahnar, is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar that is going to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. Madhubani, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Valmiki Nagar are the other four constituencies that are gearing up for polling on May 20.

From 1977 to 2014, Ram Vilas Paswan secured this seat eight times, experiencing defeat only in 1984 and 2009.

In the 2024 general elections, a fierce contest is anticipated between Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and son of Ram Vilas Paswan, and Shiv Chandra Ram from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Chirag Paswan's shift from Jamui to Hajipur, an LJP bastion, aims to solidify his role as his father's political successor.

In the 2019 elections, Chirag's uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras of the LJP, won the seat for the first time, defeating RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 2,05,449 votes. Shiv Chandra Ram garnered 3,35,861 votes, representing 33.33% of the total 10,06,817 valid votes. Independent candidate Raj Kumar Paswan finished third with 30,797 votes (3.06%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Vilas Paswan achieved his eighth victory in Hajipur, receiving 4,55,652 votes, which constituted 50.31% of the vote share. Sanjeev Prasad Toni of Congress was the runner-up with 2,30,152 votes (25.41%).

Hajipur will vote on May 20 during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with the results being counted on June 4, alongside the rest of the nation.

In Bihar, all 40 seats are being contested across seven phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA dominated, winning 39 of the 40 seats, while Congress secured only one. The RJD did not win any seats.

The opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD, Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that RJD would contest 26 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats. Within the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will field candidates for 17 and 16 seats, respectively.

Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, with Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) contesting one seat each.