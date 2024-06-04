 Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: LJPRV’s Chirag Paswan Ahead Of RJD’s Chandra Ram
As per the Election Commission of India, he is currently leading with 54,767 votes from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency, and RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram is trailing.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Chirag Paswan | Facebook

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) representative Chirag Paswan who is making the headlines with his lead in Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, was twice the MP, and President of the party. As per the Election Commission of India, he is currently leading with 54,767 votes from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency, and RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram is trailing.

As votes were being counted, early trends showed that Chirag Paswan was leading ahead of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Shiv Chandra Ram.

In 2019, Chirag Paswan’s uncle and former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras won the seat, defeating Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 20.41%. Paras secured 53.76% of the vote share, while his opponent received 33.36%.

In 2014, he made his electoral debut in Lok Sabha polls, winning from the Jamui constituency. He retained his seat in the 2019 elections, defeating his nearest rival Bhudeo Choudhary of the RJD.

In 2019, he was a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and won all six seats. However, in 2020, he walked out of the alliance after the BJP’s central leadership prioritised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over seat sharing in the assembly elections.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he has now re-formed his alliance BJP, and fielded candidates in five constituencies including Hajipur, Vaishali, Jamui, Samastipur, and Khagaria under a seat-sharing pact.

Chirag Paswan has a legacy to build ahead in Hajipur as his father Ram Vilas Paswan was elected from here eight times as a Lok Sabha member.

